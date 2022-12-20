Ebrahim Patel (Grade C)

Department

Trade, industry and competition

Key Goals

Unlock at least R120 billion in investment from the private sector in the next 12 months through investment facilitation and promotion activities: Partially achieved Table draft Green Hydrogen Commercialisation Strategy: Achieved Build an enabling environment for industrialisation: Partially achieved Introduce a revised approach to spatial industrial policy, with a cross-cutting framework for special economic zones and industrial parks: Achieved

Analysis

Armed with a budget of more than R9 billion for the 2022-23 financial year, Patel had great ideas. These ranged from green industrialisation through the green hydrogen and electric vehicle roadmaps to “de-concentrate” the economy and opening up product and service markets for all.

The minister achieved some of the objectives he set out in his budget vote, such as successfully launching the inquiry into fresh produce markets, which was aimed at providing insights and relief to consumers faced with high and rising food prices.

According to Statistics South Africa, annual food inflation stood at 7.6% in October.

His department also developed and tabled a draft policy on scrap metal, which addresses illegal trade.

Patel missed his deadline in tabling the draft Green Hydrogen Commercialisation Strategy, which was due at the end of August but did publish it for comment on 1 December.

Green hydrogen is one of the ways South Africa is pursuing to shift away from fossil fuels.

Patel was slow-footed about decisions regarding customs duties and tariffs. As a result, bottlenecks created in the trade industry and billions of rand were lost for the fiscus.

