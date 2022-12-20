David Mabuza (Grade E)

Department

Deputy President

Key Goals

Assist the president in the execution of the functions of government: Fail De facto spokesperson for the administration: Progress Promote vaccine uptake as chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on Covid-19 vaccines: Progress Promote the unity of the nation: Fail

Analysis

Of all the cabinet members that have been found wanting in their positions, none compares to the deputy president.

The common factor in most of the media’s analysis was that Mabuza has dismally failed in carrying his responsibility to the country and its president.

Until recently, it was difficult to write anything about the deputy president. Most journalists had to settle for his Q & A sessions in parliament to understand what exactly fills up his days.

We are often told that even in cabinet meetings, the deputy president is allegedly missing in action partly because of his health issues.

In a recent opinion piece in the City Press, Mabuza’s spokesperson, Matsepo Seedat, defended her boss.

“It is unclear what has generated this unprecedented misunderstanding that the leader of government business is responsible for state-owned enterprises, but the media has used it to malign Mabuza and portray him as an inactive public representative.”

She also emphasised that Mabuza had ensured that cabinet members account to parliament for the exercise of their powers and responsibilities. In this, Mabuza had shown an 85% improvement in ministerial accountability to parliament.

