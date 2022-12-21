Subscribe

Thulas Thembelani Nxesi (Grade C+)

Department

Department of Public Service and Administration

Key Goals

1. Receive a clean audit: Achieved
2. Get the cabinet to approve Batho Pele standards: Achieved
3. Balance the pay scale: Failed
4. Mobilise a multidisciplinary team in partnership with universities for the National Development Plan: Achieved

Analysis

Thulas Nxesi inherited a department that has been in a critical position for a long time, with a low employment rate, dissatisfied workers and poor workplace policies that many before him had failed to change.

He has failed to address the pay scale and, on average, senior managers continue  to receive the biggest pay cheques.

Nxesi this year revised the Batho Pele revitalisation strategy, which the cabinet endorsed in March. While launching the Batho Pele standards Nxesi said the strategy will ensure that public services are rendered in a specific, effective and efficient manner. 

This year the department initiated a multidisciplinary team in partnership with the universities of KwaZulu-Natal, Stellenbosch, Tshwane, Johannesburg and Venda, as well as the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and the National Planning Commission to review the building of the government’s capacity to drive the National Development Plan.

He has also held discussions with employers to promote employment equity

Nxesi pushed for the amendment of the Employment Equity Act to force companies to take transformation seriously. The Act has been passed in parliament and awaits the president’s signature to allow Nxesi to regulate compliance by companies.

Minister Says

The department received an unqualified audit outcome without findings from the auditor general. An unqualified audit outcome without findings is the cornerstone in building trust and integrity in state institutions. This is an improvement from the previous financial year of 2021-22 where the department obtained an unqualified audit outcome with findings.

Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

