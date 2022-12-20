Subscribe

Angie Motshekga (Grade C+)

Department

Basic Education

Key Goals

  1. Make up for time lost during the Covid-19 pandemic: Progress
  2. Transfer early childhood development from the department of social development to education: Completed
  3. Provide schools with information and communications technology (ICT) devices as well as internet access to ensure learners are prepared for the fourth industrial revolution: Failed
  4. Complete an integrated infrastructure development plan, informed by infrastructure delivery and regular maintenance: Progress

Analysis

The 2022 academic year was the first in two years that went ahead without any Covid-19 disruptions. 

The department’s reports show it might take eight years to recover the learning time lost during the pandemic. 

In January, Motshekga laid down a recovery plan for the education system, including trimming down the curriculum, offering psychosocial support to learners and teachers, increasing creative and problem-solving skills, boosting teacher skills and professionalism and introducing an alternative assessment protocol.

Motshekga said rehabilitating the education system would be the delivery of e-education and ICT resources to schools.  

But the roll-out of ICT equipment to schools has been slow. It noted the need for stronger communication with the department of communications and digital technologies. 

The migration of early childhood development (ECD) centres to the social development department has been completed. The department has identified five areas to be addressed to improve the quality of ECD.

The department found that because of the pandemic infrastructure and maintenance of schools accelerated.

The department received an unqualified audit, and achieved 81% of its targets.

Eyaaz Matwadia is a member of the Mail & Guardian's online team.

