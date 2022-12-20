Bhekokwakhe Hamilton Cele (Grade C-)

Department

Police

Key Goals

1. Recruit and train 12 000 new officers over the medium term expenditure framework (up to the 2023-24 financial year): Achieved

2. Strengthen crime intelligence to avoid a recurrence of the July 2021 unrest: Failed

3. Address root causes of crime and violence: Partially achieved

4. Fight gender-based violence and femicide: Partially achieved

Analysis

There was a slight decrease in sexual offence crimes against women in the second quarter of 2022 — rape cases fell by 500 to 9 516 from April to June — but murder rates spiked after a quiet two-year period, perhaps because of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

This was one of Minister Bheki Cele’s objectives, along with strengthening the crime intelligence division.

Crime intelligence remains a shambles, with no permanent head, and its kidnapping task team leader, Ismael Dawood, faces kidnapping and murder charges.

The auditor general was scathing about the failure of the department to meet key targets, including reducing reported contact crimes; identifying and arresting drug syndicates and criminal groups and improving the percentage of ballistics tests and DNA tests finalised for court cases.

The department’s inability to meet its targets meant it was not able to fully execute its mandate as set out in the Constitution, the auditor general said.

Minister Says

The ministry concedes that the lack of leadership at crime intelligence was a problem but said a permanent head will be appointed soon.

On new recruits, we are confident the injection of new blood into the service will go a long way in the overall fight against crime but also begin to beef up critical units.

