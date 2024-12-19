Careers & Tenders
Cabinet Report Cards 2024

How we graded the ministers

The Mail & Guardian Cabinet Reports have graded South African leaders every year since Nelson Mandela’s first government of national unity.

It has become a hallmark of our democracy. Readers eagerly anticipate it. Politicians either denounce or celebrate it — depending on how they have performed over the past 12 months. And everybody talks about it. Other publications have copied the idea but none have achieved the same gravitas as the newspaper that first gave Pik Botha 3/10 stars. 

The Cabinet Reports have become a recognised barometer of how our ministers are performing and the health of our nation’s leadership.

Now, 30 years after the birth of democracy, we have a government of national unity (GNU)once more. South Africans are looking to the GNU to restore hope a to the country.

How has it performed in its first 150 days?

We have asked our newsroom to answer that very question. A team of senior editors, working with set criteria, have deliberated over the results to arrive at grades that are accurate and fair.

Find all the gradings below.

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Paul Mashatile

Paul Mashatile

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

John Steenhuisen

John Steenhuisen

Enoch Godongwana

Enoch Godongwana

Gwede Mantashe

Gwede Mantashe

Thembi Simelane

Thembi Simelane

Senzo Mchunu

Senzo Mchunu

Patricia de Lille

Patricia de Lille

Siviwe Gwarube

Siviwe Gwarube

Velenkosini Hlabisa

Velenkosini Hlabisa

Ronald Lamola

Ronald Lamola

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Gayton McKenzie

Gayton McKenzie

Nomakhosazana Meth

Nomakhosazana Meth

Nobuhle Nkabane

Nobuhle Nkabane

Pieter Groenewald

Pieter Groenewald

Sindisiwe Chikunga

Sindisiwe Chikunga

Mmamoloko Kubayi

Mmamoloko Kubayi

Parks Tau

Parks Tau

Dean Macpherson

Dean Macpherson

Leon Schreiber

Leon Schreiber

Aaron Motsoaledi

Aaron Motsoaledi

Mzamo Buthelezi

Mzamo Buthelezi

Barbara Creecy

Barbara Creecy

Angie Motshekga

Angie Motshekga

Mzwanele Nyhontsho

Mzwanele Nyhontsho

Dion George

Dion George

Maropene Ramokgopa

Maropene Ramokgopa

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Solly Malatsi

Solly Malatsi

Pemmy Majodina

Pemmy Majodina

Sisisi Tolashe

Sisisi Tolashe

Blade Nzimande

Blade Nzimande